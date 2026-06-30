Qlik Adds Data Engineering Capabilities

Qlik today launched agentic data engineering capabilities across Qlik Cloud to help data teams use purpose-built artificial intelligence agents and declarative workflows to find trusted data, define business meaning, evaluate quality, shape data products, and create pipelines.

Qlik's agentic data engineering capabilities bring AI assistance into more of the data engineering workflow so teams can move from intent to trusted data products faster while keeping humans in control of the decisions that matter. Those data products can then be reused across analytics, automation, and AI use cases.

"Organizations are using many AI tools, it isn't just one assistant or one model or a single data platform," said Drew Clarke, executive vice president of product and technology at Qlik, in a statement. "Our approach is to bring governed Qlik context into the tools data teams already use, so they can accelerate engineering work with agents while preserving choice, transparency, and control."

New capabilities include the following: