Awin Expands Discovery Intelligence

Awin, a marketing technology platform, is partnering with ScalePost and introducing a series of platform enhancements, including AI Visibility and Smart Search, to help companies optimize business performance.

Awin's partnership with ScalePost gives marketers a more accurate view of how artificial intelligence is influencing brand discovery. Acting as an additional measurement layer, ScalePost uses first-party data to measure real AI citations, giving marketers more clarity into which content is driving their brand visibility in AI platforms.

The benefits of the partnership for marketers are further bolstered by collaborations with Peec.ai and Profound to provide a more complete view of influence across the customer journey. Specialist expertise in AI-driven discovery measurement is combined with Awin's diverse global network to deliver deeper behavior intelligence at scale.

Awin's new platform capabilities include AI Visibility and Smart Search to help marketers navigate the evolving discovery landscape and connect outputs to tangible business outcomes.

AI Visibility shows advertisers when and how brands are surfaced in AI-driven experiences, including where publisher content contributes to that visibility. For publishers, it provides visibility into how their content influences discovery and engagement, supporting greater recognition of publisher contribution across the customer journey.

Advertisers using Smart Search are twice as likely to invite partners than those using traditional directory search. Using natural language prompts, Smart Search helps marketers find the right publisher partners faster.