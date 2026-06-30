Consumers Say GenAI Has Made Content Quality Worse

The survey also found that 59 percent of U.S. consumers prefer to do several media or technology activities at the same time, such as watching TV, using the internet, or texting on a phone rather than focusing on one activity at a time.

"Consumer screen time may be abundant, but consumer attention is not," Muhl said. "For marketers, the goal is no longer simply to buy reach or chase impressions. Media strategy must compete for scarce attention and create brand meaning quickly enough to survive fragmented, fast-moving environments."

A separate Gartner survey found that AI is beginning to change how consumers build searches for products and services. Twenty percent of U.S. consumers say their search inputs are more specific because of AI, 19 percent phrase search inputs as questions more frequently, 17 percent rely on AI summaries to get information for products or services they are looking for, and 16 percent use AI chatbots to search for new products or services to buy.

"AI is changing the way consumers connect with content and where consumer attention lives," Muhl said. "CMOs should not treat AI as a replacement for media fundamentals. The brands that win will be those that understand where attention is gathering, how trust is being formed, and what kinds of experiences consumers want to remember."