Pipedrive Launches Native MCP Server

Pipedrive, providers of a CRM system for small and medium-sized businesses, today launched a native Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling customers to securely connect Pipedrive with artificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT, Claude, and other MCP-compatible tools.

MCP is an open standard that enables AI assistants to securely connect to external tools and data sources. Through Pipedrive's native MCP server, AI assistants can interact with live CRM data in real time while respecting existing user permissions and maintaining a full audit trail of actions performed.

Using the Pipedrive MCP server, customers can do the following:

Search deals, contacts, organizations, and leads using natural language.

Create and update CRM records without manual data entry.

Convert leads into deals and manage activities.

Generate pipeline insights and sales analysis.

Turn meeting notes into structured CRM records.

Automate follow-up actions and multi-step sales workflows.

Execute other intelligent automations and continuously evolving AI capabilities.

"Salespeople increasingly start their day with AI assistants. The question is no longer whether CRM data should be available in those environments, but how to make that access secure, reliable, and genuinely useful," said Joe Futty, chief product and technology officer of Pipedrive, in a statement. "With Pipedrive MCP, we're giving customers direct, secure access to their sales data and workflows wherever work happens. This is an important step toward a future where Pipedrive's intelligence isn't confined to a single interface, it's embedded in every tool, every conversation, and every decision a sales team makes."

Pipedrive MCP is built and maintained by Pipedrive, requires no coding, and works with real-time CRM data. Every action performed through an AI assistant follows the user's permissions and is recorded in Pipedrive's change logs.