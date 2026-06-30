Genesys Acquires Pinkfish

Genesys has acquired Pinkfish, an agentic orchestration workflow company, expanding Genesys Cloud AI with MCP-based tool integration and workflow automation capabilities, helping organizations connect customer intent to governed actions across enterprise systems and accelerate the adoption of trusted autonomous experiences that drive business outcomes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Agentic AI is moving customer experience from assisted engagement to governed execution," said Glenn Nethercutt, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Genesys, in a statement. "With Pinkfish, we're advancing agentic orchestration by connecting customer intent to enterprise data, business workflows, and governed actions through Genesys Cloud AI, so organizations can resolve more complex customer needs with greater autonomy, control, and speed."

Pinkfish advances the ability of Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent and Genesys Cloud Copilots to securely access data and execute actions across enterprise systems.

With more than 500 integrations supporting 25,000 MCP tools spanning CRM, enterprise resource planning, IT, HR, order management, billing and other business applications, Pinkfish brings an extensive MCP ecosystem to Genesys Cloud.

The acquisition will further enable Genesys Cloud Agentic Virtual Agent to autonomously orchestrate and complete customer work within trusted business guardrails.

"We founded Pinkfish because we believe AI reaches its full potential only when it can securely operate across the enterprise," said Charanya Kannan, CEO and co-founder of Pinkfish, in a statement. "Every great customer experience combines meaningful conversations with meaningful action that spans CRM, ERP, billing and the rest of the enterprise. By bringing together the AI orchestration leadership of Genesys with the AI-powered workflow automation capabilities of Pinkfish, we will help organizations move toward AI that securely takes action, completes customer work across the enterprise, and delivers exceptional customer experiences."

Genesys Cloud AI with the natural language-driven workflow automation of Pinkfish will enable organizations to build and deploy AI-powered CX workflows. For example, when a customer contacts a retailer about a delayed order, an Agentic Virtual Agent could verify order status, review shipping information, apply a service credit, upgrade the shipment, and notify the customer, all by coordinating actions across systems without human intervention.

These capabilities can also combine with Genesys Cloud Case Management to support workflow-intensive processes, such as customer onboarding, insurance claims processing, return merchandise authorizations, loan servicing requests, warranty management, and other business processes that span front-office and back-office operations.