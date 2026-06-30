Klaviyo Introduces Composer and Upgrades Customer Agent

Klaviyo today introduced Composer, its artificial intelligence marketing agent, and major advancements to Customer Agent.

Built into the Klaviyo CRM platform, both agents work off the same real-time customer profile, and every action enriches the data the other uses. When Customer Agent resolves a conversation, it writes preferences, product interests, and intent signals back to the customer record that Composer uses to build smarter marketing campaigns. When Composer launches a campaign, that engagement informs how Customer Agent personalizes the next interaction. The more each agent works, the smarter both become.

"Businesses aren't struggling because they lack AI tools; they're struggling because most AI can't act on the context that matters," said Jamie Domenici, chief marketing officer of Klaviyo, in a statement. "The next era of consumer experiences will be defined by companies that can combine AI with deep customer understanding to move faster, personalize better, and turn customer insights into growth. Composer and Customer Agent help brands put that understanding to work."

Customer Agent starts with the same customer data that powers Composer. Recommendations are sharper because they're informed by the full customer picture. Because Customer Agent is pre-trained on company data, voice, and policies and comes with pre-built skills for the most common retail interactions and multi-lingual support, companies can be live from day one.

A running company, for example, could describe a "Find My Perfect Gear" quiz and Klaviyo AI builds the entire experience, including the questions, the logic, the product recommendations. Once live, the agent checks its own performance daily, identifies what is not resolving, and keeps improving.

Through pre-built connectors and open APIs, Customer Agent doesn't just surface information, it acts. Instead of explaining a return policy, it completes the return. Instead of describing loyalty points, it applies them. It goes where customers are, configured once and running across web chat, email, SMS, and WhatsApp, or embedded in any custom surface.