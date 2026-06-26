Jump Unveils Account Opening and Workflow Innovations for Advisors

Jump, a provider of artificial intelligence solutions for advisors and financial services professionals, has released a series of product innovations to save advisor time, improve the client experience, and help firms grow. They include the following:

End-to-End Client Onboarding: Advisors can now initiate account opening workflows directly within Jump, with AI-assisted field mapping automatically pre-filling required information using client data already available across connected systems. Advisors review and approve information before submission.

Compliant Scheduling: Personalized scheduling pages allow clients to book meetings through a shareable link. Each page combines advisor information, meeting options, availability, and required disclosures in a single view.

AI Associate Enhancements: New PDF upload capabilities allow advisors to use firm documents as source material within AI conversations, while voice dictation enables advisors to interact with AI Associate using natural speech.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support: New MCP support enables more flexible and secure connections between Jump and third-party systems.

To further embed AI into advisor workflows, Jump is expanding its connectivity across the wealth management technology ecosystem. Integrations with Redtail, eMoney, RightCapital, Orion, Holistiplan, MedicarePRO, and other advisor technology platforms allow advisors to access information, surface insights, and execute tasks without leaving their existing workflows.