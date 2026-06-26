Reputation Launches GEO Readiness Audit

Reputation has launched the Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Readiness Audit, an assessment tool that helps multi-location companies understand and improve how they appear in artificial intelligence-generated search results.

Designed for marketing, customer experience (CX) and digital teams, the GEO Readiness Audit provides a clear view of how AI engines interpret, describe, and recommend brands, along with prioritized actions to improve visibility and discoverability. It evaluates the foundational signals that influence AI search visibility, including technical discoverability, content structure and trust factors across public digital properties.

"AI-powered search has completely rewritten the playbook for digital discovery, making traditional search optimization tactics insufficient on their own," said Joe Burton, CEO of Reputation, in a statement. "Being visible on Google no longer guarantees visibility on generative AI engines. If your digital footprint isn't optimized for how large language models extract information, your business is effectively invisible to consumers. The GEO Readiness Audit gives organizations a clear baseline for how AI engines interpret their digital presence and a roadmap for improving visibility, discoverability, and trust."

The GEO Readiness Audit builds on Reputation's other AI visibility capabilities, giving organizations a more complete view of how AI engines represent brands, locations, and digital content. AI Reputation Manager (ARM) shows how AI engines describe a brand, category ,or competitor, including the sources cited and the narratives being surfaced and how they evolve over time. AI Location Profiles (ALP) provides location-level visibility into listing accuracy, AI mention rates, and sentiment, helping organizations identify where individual locations might be underperforming in AI search. Location Pages 2.0 automatically generates and manages dedicated web pages for each business location and helps organizations strengthen the content, structured data, and local business signals AI engines rely on to understand and recommend businesses across every location.

Unlike traditional SEO audits focused on keywords, backlinks, and domain authority, the GEO Readiness Audit evaluates the signals AI engines use to interpret, trust and recommend brands. The assessment measures brand profile (how accurately AI engines interpret and describe a brand), and AI search readiness (whether AI engines can effectively discover, access, and trust brand and location content, including factors related to discoverability, answer readiness, and trust signals.).