vivenu Launches vivenu Engage

vivenu,, providers of a ticketing platform for live entertainment, today launched vivenu Engage, a marketing and customer relationship layer built directly into the ticketing platform.

vivenu Engage eliminates manual exports, enabling event organizers to segment, target, and reward buyers with a native campaign builder, all from a single platform.

vivenu Engage features segmentation, insight, and action all on the same platform as where tickets are sold, allowing businesses to act on the data immediately instead of needing to export, clean, and import it first.

"Organizers learn something about their audience with every ticket they sell. Acting on it has always been the hard part," said Simon Hennes, co-founder and CEO of vivenu, in a statement. "vivenu Engage makes that possible and immediate for the first time. What you learn from today's sales becomes tomorrow's campaign, in one platform, with no export step in between. Of course, we still advocate tailored ecosystems for all of our partners, but as part of a larger tech stack or stand-alone we believe vivenu Engage saves time and improves return on marketing investment."

Key capabilities of vivenu Engage include the following:

Dynamic, Real-Time Segments, to build audiences from real purchase behavior, including total spend, tickets purchased, attendance, promo usage, location, donations, and email engagement, using flexible AND/OR logic. Data updates automatically as behavior changes.

Instant Embedded Insights into;cohort value, basket size, spending distribution, and segment overlap.

Targeted Email Campaigns, to design and send marketing emails straight from the vivenu dashboard using a built-in email builder, with templates that can be customized and saved for reuse. Campaigns go out to consented segments from the customer's verified domain, with delivery, opens, and bounces tracked natively.

Automated Entitlement, so that when a buyer matches a segment, such as a repeat attendee or high-spend customer, Engage can waive a service fee or apply a discount automatically at checkout.

Secret Shops, to gate exclusive inventory so only chosen audiences, such as season ticket holders or past VIP buyers, can access and purchase it.

Built-In Consent Management, with GDPR-compliant opt-in capture at checkout, kiosk, and account sign-up with a full audit trail per customer applied automatically at send.

Ecosystem-First by Design, feeding clean ticketing data into HubSpot, Salesforce, and other tools through vivenu's API.

Marketing Attribution that tracks campaign performance natively across channels, connecting outreach directly back to revenue.