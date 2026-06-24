Bloomreach Enhances Loomi Conversational Agent

Bloomreach, a marketing personalization company, has enhanced its Loomi conversational agent with an advanced conversational engine and the ability to connect with third-party tools to drive experiences across the customer journey, remembering shopper preferences, reasoning through complex requests, fetching real customer reviews, and seamlessly guiding every individual from their first search straight to checkout.

With its new enhancements, the conversational agent is also taking on a critical new role as a feedback loop between companies and customers. Insights from the conversational agent will now be surfaced in self-serve analytics dashboards to understand trending themes and questions, catalog gaps, and overall performance, inform smarter ecommerce strategies, and identify where product descriptions or site navigation can be changed to better address how customers shop.

"The brands winning today aren't the ones with the most agents; they're the ones with agents that actually understand their customers," said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "With these enhancements to Loomi conversational agent, we're giving brands the tools to turn every shopper interaction into something meaningful—a better answer, a smarter recommendation, a completed purchase, and a stronger relationship."

The new capabilities in Bloomreach Loomi include the following: