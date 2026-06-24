Aurasell Launches Agent Builder

Aurasell, a go-to-market platform provider, today launched Agent Builder, a platform capability that empowers GTM teams to build, orchestrate, and operationalize agentic workflows across their entire GTM ecosystem.

"We're at an inflection point where the question is no longer whether AI belongs in GTM, but whether your stack was built to support it," said Jason Eubanks, CEO and co-founder of Aurasell, in a statement. "Legacy tools weren't built for autonomous action. Agent Builder is. That's not incremental improvement but a bet on what GTM software becomes."

Agent Builder allows GTM operators to design agentic workflows using natural language. The platform unifies structured and unstructured customer data from across the GTM stack, continuously capturing cross-channel conversations to power more accurate AI agents while helping teams analyze intent behind customer signals in real time to create actionable workflows that drive revenue outcomes. It also embeds governance and role-based access controls from the ground up.

Agent Builder is built on the following three platform pillars: