MoEngage Acquires Aampe
MoEngage, providers of an agentic customer engagement platform, has acquired Aampe, an agentic artificial intelligence infrastructure company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition completes MoEngage's vision of an agentic customer engagement platform. MoEngage's Merlin AI agents let marketers build content, launch campaigns, design journeys, and surface insights, while the recent launch of Merlin AI Custom Agents takes this further by owning entire marketing workflows end-to-end. Aampe completes the architecture with the decisioning layer: autonomous, individual-level decisioning powered by a semantic label taxonomy that enables transfer learning across campaigns.
"Every marketer wants to show up at the right moment, with the right message, for every individual user. The gap isn't ambition, it's infrastructure. Aampe has built something the rest of the market hasn't cracked: a system that optimizes content, timing, channel, and frequency together, continuously, at the individual level," said Raviteja Dodda, co-founder and CEO of MoEngage, in a statement.
Aampe, Dodda added, "brought a rare combination of research depth and production rigor to one of the hardest problems in marketing. Together, we're going to define the next era of agentic marketing, and we're thrilled to have them building it with us."
"We built Aampe on one conviction: one agent per user, not one model per segment. A per-user agent builds a persistent, compounding model of each individual — their rhythm, their content preferences, what actually moves them to act. And because it learns over meanings rather than specific messages, everything it knows carries forward to the next interaction; nothing starts from zero. MoEngage gives us the infrastructure, channel depth, and customer relationships to make that the default for every brand, not the exception," said Paul Meinshausen, co-founder and CEO of Aampe, in a statement.