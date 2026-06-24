MoEngage Acquires Aampe

MoEngage, providers of an agentic customer engagement platform, has acquired Aampe, an agentic artificial intelligence infrastructure company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition completes MoEngage's vision of an agentic customer engagement platform. MoEngage's Merlin AI agents let marketers build content, launch campaigns, design journeys, and surface insights, while the recent launch of Merlin AI Custom Agents takes this further by owning entire marketing workflows end-to-end. Aampe completes the architecture with the decisioning layer: autonomous, individual-level decisioning powered by a semantic label taxonomy that enables transfer learning across campaigns.