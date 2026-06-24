Dentsu Partners with CreatorIQ
dentsu and CreatorIQ have partnered, integrating dentsu's audience strategy and insights platform, dentsu.Audiences, with CreatorIQ's platform, enabling companies directly match target audience attributes with creator, follower or viewership audience data to help marketers identify the most impactful voices for every campaign.
Through the partnership, dentsu clients across creative, media, and CRM will gain access to dentsu's creator database, powered by CreatorIQ. Users can identify and evaluate creators at scale, including micro- to macro-creators with accounts across every social media platform, all mapped directly against customized target audience data and intelligence.
By embedding creator profiles, inclusive of creator audience data, into dentsu.Audiences, dentsu clients can now select creators the same way they buy media: starting with who they need to reach, and working backward to find the right voices to reach them.
The combination of dentsu.Audiences and CreatorIQ unlocks access to a vast pool of creator profiles and creates true interoperability as dentsu teams can now seamlessly access their CreatorIQ database, together with first-party and dentsu.Audience data, within the dentsu.Connect connected ecosystem from planning to activation and measurement.
"This partnership marks the first of many milestones as we continue to unlock new opportunities for our clients in social and creator marketing," said Sadie Schabdach, executive vice president of influencer marketing at Dentsu Creative, in a statement. "By bringing together CreatorIQ data with dentsu.Audiences, we're connecting audience intelligence, creator discovery and measurement within a single ecosystem, creating a level of interoperability the industry hasn't seen before."
"Creator marketing is now core to how the world's leading brands engage and convert consumers. But for too long, creator selection has operated separately from the audience intelligence that drives every other media decision, and that disconnect has been one of the biggest sources of inefficiency in the industry," said Chris Harrington, CreatorIQ's CEO, in a statement. "This partnership changes that. Bringing CreatorIQ's creator audience data directly into dentsu's planning ecosystem solves for precision in the moment, but it also points to where the industry is headed: a world where creator intelligence flows through the entire marketing stack, informing how brands plan, buy, and measure across every channel. CreatorIQ is built to make that possible—an infrastructure that puts creator data to work wherever brands need it most, and a foundation for a new standard in how enterprise brands connect creator intelligence to business outcomes."