Dentsu Partners with CreatorIQ

dentsu and CreatorIQ have partnered, integrating dentsu's audience strategy and insights platform, dentsu.Audiences, with CreatorIQ's platform, enabling companies directly match target audience attributes with creator, follower or viewership audience data to help marketers identify the most impactful voices for every campaign.

Through the partnership, dentsu clients across creative, media, and CRM will gain access to dentsu's creator database, powered by CreatorIQ. Users can identify and evaluate creators at scale, including micro- to macro-creators with accounts across every social media platform, all mapped directly against customized target audience data and intelligence.

By embedding creator profiles, inclusive of creator audience data, into dentsu.Audiences, dentsu clients can now select creators the same way they buy media: starting with who they need to reach, and working backward to find the right voices to reach them.

The combination of dentsu.Audiences and CreatorIQ unlocks access to a vast pool of creator profiles and creates true interoperability as dentsu teams can now seamlessly access their CreatorIQ database, together with first-party and dentsu.Audience data, within the dentsu.Connect connected ecosystem from planning to activation and measurement.