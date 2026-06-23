Alorica Partners with Crescendo

Alorica, a provider of customer experience and digital transformation services, is making Crescendo's AI-native customer experience platform available to all current and prospective clients.

"The future of CX is built on connected intelligence, where human insight and AI come together to create exceptional outcomes," said Max Schwendner, co-CEO of Alorica, in a statement. "Brands that will lead are those that treat AI not as an add-on, but as the operating foundation of how CX is run. This partnership reimagines not just how customers are served, but how CX is planned, handled, and optimized end-to-end."

This partnership brings the following:

Co-development of an AI-native center of excellence within Alorica.

Co-development of new market offerings for enterprise live-channel CX./li>

License for Alorica to resell and deploy Crescendo's AI-Native CX Platform to enterprise customers.

Access for Crescendo customers to augment with human agents leveraging Alorica's skilled workforce of 100,000 in 16 countries.