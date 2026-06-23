Zeta Global Partners with Palantir Technology
Zeta Global, a marketing cloud provider, and Palantir Technologies, a provider of artificial intelligence and data platforms, have partnered to build the enterprise AI infrastructure layer that connects operational intelligence, customer intelligence, and marketing execution.
The partnership pairs two complementary platforms in a deep technical integration. Palantir Foundry brings the ontology, governance, and operational infrastructure, while Zeta's Data Cloud will be rearchitected on Foundry, with Athena by Zeta, Zeta's AI-powered intelligence layer, turning that data into decisions and measurable outcomes at enterprise scale.
With Zeta's Data Cloud rearchitected on Foundry, Athena will be able to draw on richer, more expansive enterprise data and act on it in real time, giving marketers the precision, speed, and accountability the agentic era demands.
"Palantir and Zeta are using ontology to create a next-generation marketing environment, giving Zeta all the advantages of AI while protecting against many of the known dangers," said Alex Karp, co-founder and CEO of Palantir Technologies, in a statement. "Bringing together containerized architecture and AI in the context of marketing will transform this industry."
"Palantir has built the infrastructure the world's most sophisticated institutions run on, and Zeta has built the intelligence infrastructure that powers how enterprises acquire, grow, and retain customers. Together, we are bringing AI-powered marketing to those same organizations on a platform they already trust," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "The next generation of enterprise value creation will come from connecting operational intelligence with customer intelligence. We believe this partnership can drive more than $100 million in annual revenue to Zeta in the coming years and help define what winning looks like in the agentic era."