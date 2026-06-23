Zeta Global Partners with Palantir Technology

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud provider, and Palantir Technologies, a provider of artificial intelligence and data platforms, have partnered to build the enterprise AI infrastructure layer that connects operational intelligence, customer intelligence, and marketing execution.

The partnership pairs two complementary platforms in a deep technical integration. Palantir Foundry brings the ontology, governance, and operational infrastructure, while Zeta's Data Cloud will be rearchitected on Foundry, with Athena by Zeta, Zeta's AI-powered intelligence layer, turning that data into decisions and measurable outcomes at enterprise scale.

With Zeta's Data Cloud rearchitected on Foundry, Athena will be able to draw on richer, more expansive enterprise data and act on it in real time, giving marketers the precision, speed, and accountability the agentic era demands.