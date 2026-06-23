Smartly Introduces Smartly Synapse and Horizon Media Integration

Advertising technology platform provider Smartly has launched Smartly Synapse, an intelligent artificial intelligence orchestration and memory layer behind every Smartly AI Agent, and has partnered with Horizon Media to turn audience intelligence into performance.

Built on cross-channel creative, media, and performance intelligence and continuously shaped by real-world outcomes, Smartly Synapse transforms millions of signals into actions for marketers. It creates a continuous performance loop where marketer intent, business context, campaign activity, and outcomes continuously inform one another. Its shared intelligence and memory layer helps the system learn from every campaign, improving future recommendations, execution, and performance.

Acting as the memory layer behind Smartly's AI agents, Smartly Synapse synthesizes company context, user behavior, market trends, pre-launch intelligence, and performance data at scale. That gives Smartly AI Agents, focused on planning, execution, and optimization, the context they need to turn intent into action. These signals power Smartly's AI and enable the platform to improve performance over time.

"Smartly Synapse is the intelligent AI orchestration and memory layer behind our AI agents. It augments Smartly's platform, turning campaign data, business context, and user input into coordinated action," said Maxwell Tang, chief product officer of Smartly, in a statement. "We built Smartly Synapse for brands and agencies managing complex media budgets and fragmented workflows. Our goal is simple: help marketers reduce manual handoffs, make faster decisions and improve outcomes across channels."

Smartly's integration partnership with Horizon Media makes Smartly the first platform activation partner to bring Blu audience segments directly into social, commerce, and connected TV (CTV) campaign workflows via Blu Audience API.

The integration enables advertisers to connect Blu audiences with Smartly's campaign optimization and creative capabilities, while building a continuous feedback loop between audience intelligence, creative performance, and campaign outcomes.