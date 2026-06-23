RingCentral Adds Agentic AI Capabilities to AIR Pro

RingCentral has expanded AIR Pro to deliver agentic artificial intelligence capabilities across the RingCentral customer engagement portfolio. The expansion includes capabilities within RingCX that help businesses with end-to-end customer resolution, automated outreach, and intelligent hand-offs.

These enhancements also strengthen how customer context is captured and carried within RingCX. When a conversation transfers to a live agent, that agent has a more complete picture, including prior interactions, data from connected systems via APIs, and relevant recordings. The context layer continuously informs itself, getting smarter with every interaction.

"RingCentral offers the broadest range of customer engagement solutions that address both informal and formal contact center requirements. Our announcement today is about expanding AIR Pro and adding key updates to RingCX as we make progress toward our vision of AI agents and humans working together," said Jim Dvorkin, senior vice president of customer experience products at RingCentral, in a statement. "Our innovations for RingCX continue to be well-received by our customers. The addition of native AI agents, along with autonomous outreach, intelligent handoffs, and our AI-powered workflow builder for RingCX helps businesses improve customer experiences and achieve measurable results."

RingCentral rolled out the following updates: