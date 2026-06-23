Talkdesk Launches Agent Builder

Talkdesk, a customer experience automation provider, today launched Talkdesk Agent Builder, a natural language-driven tool that enables users to oversee the complete lifecycle of their customer service artificial intelligence agents.

With Talkdesk Agent Builder, customer experience leaders describe the outcome they want to achieve with natural language, and Agent Builder creates, tests, diagnoses, and validates the AI agent before it ever interacts with a customer. By functioning as a specialized agent-building agent, the platform automatically ingests raw assets, such as standard operating procedures and policies, and translates them into logical instructions and structured guardrails. Once new AI Agents are approved by a human operator and deployed, they're continuously monitored, evaluated, and governed through the CXA Operations Center.

Talkdesk Agent Builder capabilities include the following:

Plain-language agent creation: Operations teams can define the agents' role, tone, behaviors, and edge cases using natural language,.

Pre-deployment validation: Talkdesk Agent Builder automatically reviews instructions for consistency and completeness, surfaces gaps and ambiguities, and recommends specific actionable improvements before any agent reaches production.

Simplified troubleshooting: When an agent underperforms during testing or in production, Agent Builder diagnoses the issue, recommends fixes, and facilitates re-validation. The highest-scoring version is then presented for approval, ensuring human-in-the-loop oversight.