Sales Pipeline Is Growing, but Performance Isn't Keeping Pace?

While sales pipeline momentum is improving, many organizations are struggling to translate that momentum into wins, quota attainment, and revenue growth, RAIN Group, a global sales training company, found in its "2026 Sales Challenges & Priorities" study

"For years, sales leaders have pushed for more pipeline, more opportunities, and more at-bats," said Scott McDonald, CEO of RAIN Group. "But our latest research shows that pipeline growth alone doesn't guarantee stronger sales performance. The real question is whether organizations have the capabilities, manager reinforcement, and execution discipline to convert pipeline into revenue."

Study participants reported the following sales performance trends:

47.2 percent reported an increase in qualified pipeline.

37.1 percent reported an increase in quota attainment.

39.7 percent reported an increase in opportunities won.

48.4 percent reported an increase in sales cycle length.

The data reveals that opportunity flow is improving for many organizations, but performance is not keeping pace. Conversion gains remain inconsistent, and deal velocity continues to be under pressure. Respondents also reported widespread challenges across the sales environment. The top challenges, ranked by the percentage of respondents who said they were very or somewhat challenging included the following:

Recruiting and hiring strong sales talent: 86.3 percent.

Selling in an uncertain economy: 86.1 percent.

Dealing with longer sales cycle times: 83 percent.

Losing deals to no decision or status quo: 82.4 percent.

Winning against strong or difficult competitors: 80.2 percent.

Developing sales managers: 79.6 percent.

Dealing with more decision makers, buying teams, and committees: 79.5 percent.

Developing sales skills: 79.5 percent.

Generating qualified sales-ready opportunities: 79.3 percent.

Buyer budget constraints: 79 percent.

"Sales leaders are facing immense pressure from every direction," McDonald added. "Many of these challenges can't be controlled directly. What leaders can control is how well their teams qualify opportunities, communicate value, engage stakeholders, tackle no decision delays, and execute consistently throughout the sales process.."

While overall sales priorities span pipeline generation, customer growth, coaching, and execution, the study found that when respondents were forced to prioritize, leaders concentrated their attention on a narrower set of issues tied directly to conversion, retention, and revenue realization.

The top forced-choice priorities were the following:

Win more against difficult competitors: 44 percent.

Reduce sales lost to no decision: 40.8 percent.

Improve customer retention and renewals: 39.7 percent.

Improve ability to communicate value: 30 percent.

According to the research, stronger execution capabilities are especially critical as market pressure increases. Opportunity planning, value communication, stakeholder engagement, deal qualification, no-decision prevention, coaching, and manager reinforcement all influence whether opprtunities advance, stall, or convert to revenue.

"The organizations that improve performance in 2026 won't be the ones that simply demand more activity. They'll be the ones that diagnose where performance is breaking down and build the sales capabilities and management systems needed to improve conversion," McDonald concluded.