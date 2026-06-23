Contentful Launches Palmata

Contentful, a digital experience platform provider, has launched Palmata to help companies understand, measure, and improve how artificial intelligence answer engines represent them so teams can control their brand reputations in the age of AI discovery.

Palmata helps organizations understand the factors influencing AI-generated answers and provides clear, prioritized guidance on how to improve them.

"Most AI visibility tools tell you whether you appear in an answer, but they don't tell you what to do next," said Jason McGhee, Palmata head of product at Contentful, in a statement. "We built Palmata to help marketers understand how AI systems perceive their business, why those perceptions exist, and which actions are most likely to improve outcomes. Instead of creating more anxiety, Palmata creates clarity."

Palmata is powered by the Sounder Discovery Agent, which continuously observes, learns, and synthesizes the signals that influence AI-generated answers by conducting ongoing analysis of publicly available data. Through research across a company's market, competitors, audiences, content footprint, and digital ecosystem, Palmata develops a deep understanding of the factors shaping AI discovery and reputation.

Key capabilities of Palmata include the following:

Steering Control: Allows teams to focus research toward specific brands, products, competitors, audiences, segments, regions, and strategic priorities that matter most to the business.

Adaptive Deep Research: Continuously develops context around a business, competitors, category, audiences, and digital landscape, uncovering the factors that shape AI discovery and influence how a brand appears in AI-generated answers.

Recommended Actions: Sounder Discovery Agent translates research into prioritized actions, identifying the quick wins and strategic opportunities most likely to improve how brands are represented in AI-generated answers, and explaining why those actions matter.