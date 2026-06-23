LiveRamp Integrates with Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks

LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, has integrated with Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks (CMNs), making commerce purchase data available through LiveRamp's platform for use in Adobe's agentic content supply chain.

For campaigns built on Adobe GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, the LiveRamp integration enhances their targeting and effectiveness.

"Commerce Media Networks own incredible purchase intelligence but turning that into personalized ads at scale has always been the hard part. Now CMNs can leverage AI to match the right ad to the right moment at scale, on brand, and without operational overhead to further increase marketing performance," said Nichole Giamona, head of product forAdobe GenStudio, in a statement. "As CMNs rapidly become a cornerstone of marketers' strategies, this solution helps networks to scale cutting-edge service and capabilities to their customers, giving them unprecedented control over content, targeting, and personalization."

LiveRamp's commerce media networks data works alongside Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration within GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks, enabling commerce media networks to build targeted customer cohorts from real purchase behavior and scale relevant content to engage with those cohorts across the entire media ecosystem. Companies can customize AI-generated creative for specific customer segments, defined by what people have actually bought.