Markup AI Launches Content Guardian Agents

Markup AI has launched Content Guardian Agents, a suite of artificial intelligence-powered quality agents for marketing teams publishing content at scale. The platform evaluates content for brand voice, audience fit, accuracy, human voice, and AI citability.

"Marketing teams didn't sign up to become AI auditors. They signed up to build brands and drive pipeline," said Matt Blumberg, CEO of Markup AI, in a statement. "What they need isn't more tools that generate content; it's a quality layer that tells them with confidence that the content they're about to publish is actually worth publishing. That's what we've built."