OpenX Launches OpenX IQ

OpenX, a supply-side advertising platfrom provider, has launched OpenX IQ, a suite of artificial intelligence capabilities to give buyers greater quality, control, and performance across every stage of the media workflow.

OpenX IQ lets advertisers, agencies, and publishers customize media buying decisions at scale by leveraging high-fidelity supply-side data and embedded automation across the media workflow. Operating as a unified intelligence layer across the media workflow, its capabilities include the following:

Inventory Quality Scoring: Evaluates and scores inventory using high-fidelity supply-side signals.

Audience Modeling: Uses machine learning to identify and extend high-value audiences, including those with strong purchase propensities.

Attention and Engagement Modeling: Applies predictive intelligence to measure and activate against attention and engagement signals, helping buyers prioritize impressions most likely to deliver meaningful exposure and impact.

Performance Modeling: Uses custom decisioning models to optimize bidding and delivery toward impressions most likely to drive measurable outcomes.

AI Selling and Workflow Agents: Reduce complexity through large language model prompts and agentic workflows without removing transparency or control from the buyer.