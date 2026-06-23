Pendulum Launches Agentic AI Tools

Pendulum Intelligence, a social intelligence platform provider, today launched agentic artificial intelligence products that drive deeper brand intelligence.

This release includes Ask Pendulum, a conversational interface powered by the Pendulum Agent that commands specialized agents to automate brand data discovery, analysis, and strategy ideation. The Pendulum Agent grounds the conversational experience in a comprehensive social dataset, paired with advanced machine learning.

"For years, communications teams have been blocked from taking swift, strategic action by the sheer drag of data collection and analysis. It takes hours—sometimes days—to find the right data, analyze it, and build a creative response around that intelligence," said Mark Listes, CEO and co-founder of Pendulum, in a statement. "We're throwing out static, cumbersome social listening tools. As an agentic-first solution, Pendulum interprets data, contextualizes it, and builds the workflow for you. We are giving brand teams an always-on AI brain that helps them understand signals and act on them with absolute confidence."

The new rollout introduces a collaborative ecosystem of specialized agents working 24/7 across the following three core pillars:

Trend Discovery via Landscapes: Automatically synthesizes millions of social signals into structured narrative maps, tracking topic growth from its earliest stages to identify and amplify organic narratives before they go viral.

Proactive Mitigation via Agentic Monitoring: Actively monitors billions of multi-format conversations in near-real time, instantly triaging and routing critical data signals, such as brand safety threats or pre-viral moments, directly into Slack, Microsoft Teams, or ticketing systems.

Executive Reporting via Digest: Operates 24/7 to synthesize insights gathered by Pendulum's AI, generating presentation-ready executive briefs.

Pendulum uses data ingestion and advanced analysis capabilities to capture and index text, audio, video, and visual data across more than 25 social channels and 75 languages, turning fragmented online noise into a secure, verifiable knowledge base.