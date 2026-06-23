6sense Launches AI-Recommended Leads

6sense, a go-to-market intelligence company, has introduced AI-Recommended Leads to surface high-quality, CRM-ready contacts for engaged accounts across 6sense advertising campaigns.;

AI-Recommended Leads draws on 6sense people intelligence, persona targeting logic, and campaign engagement signals to identify and surface a short list of high-confidence contacts per qualified account. Marketers receive those contacts in a downloadable list that can go directly to AI Email, a business development team, or sales representative.

AI-Recommended Leads is purpose-built for on-platform 6sense advertising campaigns. 6sense applies its predictive intelligence and people data to identify the most relevant person at the engaged account right now, whether they have appeared in campaign activity or not.