6sense Launches AI-Recommended Leads
6sense, a go-to-market intelligence company, has introduced AI-Recommended Leads to surface high-quality, CRM-ready contacts for engaged accounts across 6sense advertising campaigns.;
AI-Recommended Leads draws on 6sense people intelligence, persona targeting logic, and campaign engagement signals to identify and surface a short list of high-confidence contacts per qualified account. Marketers receive those contacts in a downloadable list that can go directly to AI Email, a business development team, or sales representative.
AI-Recommended Leads is purpose-built for on-platform 6sense advertising campaigns. 6sense applies its predictive intelligence and people data to identify the most relevant person at the engaged account right now, whether they have appeared in campaign activity or not.
"Account engagement without a contact recommendation is an incomplete answer," said Kimberly Bloomston, chief product officer of 6sense, in a statement. "The data tells you a buying group is active, but if sales still has to figure out who to call, the intelligence didn't travel far enough. AI-Recommended Leads is how we close that last mile: taking a recommendation and offering context, rooted in data, that a rep can use in the next five minutes."