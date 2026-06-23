NIQ Expands GeoPurchase Audiences Globally

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, expanded its GeoPurchase audiences into Poland, Belgium, Mexico, and Indonesia, extending its purchase-based, geo-targeted audiences to new international markets.

GeoPurchase audiences help marketers pinpoint geographic areas where consumers are most likely to purchase specific products so media investments can concentrate where retail opportunities are strongest, turning local demand signals into actionable market insights that can be used to support growth or defend market share in competitive markets.

With this expansion, marketers can harness GeoPurchase Audiences to do the following:

Identify high-performing areas to help drive category growth.

Target underperforming regions to acquire new buyers.

Defend market share.