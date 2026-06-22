DoubleVerify Expands DV Authentic AdVantage to Meta and TikTok

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize ad performance, and prove campaign outcomes, has expanded DV Authentic AdVantage to Meta and TikTok. The solution combines pre-bid media quality protection, campaign optimization, and independent measurement.

"Advertisers have been forced to choose between optimized cost efficiency and enhanced media quality for too long," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV Authentic AdVantage is unique because it removes those tradeoffs, leveraging DV's market-leading verification and AI-powered optimization capabilities to enable advertisers to improve operational efficiency, bolster media quality, and maximize performance simultaneously across some of the most impactful digital environments, including Meta and TikTok."

DV Authentic AdVantage seamlessly combines DV's pre-bid avoidance, independent measurement insights, and optimization technology into one solution.

Key benefits of DV Authentic AdVantage include the following:

Protect brand equity: Align advertising with brand-suitable content, language preferences, and media quality standards tailored to each advertiser's unique requirements.

Maximize campaign performance: Improve campaign effectiveness leveraging optimization and outcomes-based signals, including reach, cost per mille, cost per action, and attribution insights.

Verify quality and measure effectiveness: Access independent measurement and insights across media quality and campaign performance through DV Pinnacle.

DV Authentic AdVantage is built on the DV Media AdVantage Platform (DV MAP), DoubleVerify's full-spectrum media effectiveness platform that combines media verification, optimization through DV Scibids AI, and campaign outcomes measurement with DV Rockerbox to maximize media effectiveness and return on ad spend.