NIQ Partners with Ogury
Consumer intelligence company NIQ has partnered with advertising tech company Ogury, which will integrate NIQ's GeoPurchase data into its Persona Intelligence Engine for audience planning, media activation, and strategic insights for marketers.
Through this collaboration, NIQ is providing GeoPurchase insights at scale across the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, bringing real-world retail purchase behavior into Ogury's Persona Intelligence Engine.
Combined with Ogury's audience-first data model, which brings together observed behaviors, declared intents, and deterministic signals, these insights help create rich, multi-dimensional personas informed by actual purchasing patterns. The collaboration and the enhanced Ogury personas are built on aggregated and anonymized insights. Through these insights, marketers gain a deeper understanding of consumer demand, category dynamics, and competitive positioning at a local level, helping them identify competitive strengths, areas of underperformance, and opportunities for growth.
"Marketers do not just need more data. They need intelligence that drives action," said Joshua Pisano, general manager of global media at NIQ, in a statement. "Leveraging NIQ's GeoPurchase insights through Ogury's Persona Intelligence Engine transforms how audiences are developed and activated through Ogury's platform, enabling brands to turn real purchase-based signals into smarter planning, more precise activation, and stronger business outcomes. Together, we are helping clients turn complexity into clarity and media investments into measurable growth."
"By adding NIQ's trusted retail purchase insights to our audience-first data model, we're helping marketers bridge the gap between audience understanding and market reality," said Christophe Bize, chief data and go-to-market officer at Ogury, in a statement. "Brands can identify audiences informed by real purchase behavior, gain a clearer view of category dynamics, and uncover opportunities for growth through smarter media planning and activation. What makes this collaboration unique is the ability to understand how a brand performs against competitors across local markets and translate those insights into actionable audiences."