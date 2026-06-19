NIQ Partners with Ogury

Consumer intelligence company NIQ has partnered with advertising tech company Ogury, which will integrate NIQ's GeoPurchase data into its Persona Intelligence Engine for audience planning, media activation, and strategic insights for marketers.

Through this collaboration, NIQ is providing GeoPurchase insights at scale across the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom, United States and Canada, bringing real-world retail purchase behavior into Ogury's Persona Intelligence Engine.

Combined with Ogury's audience-first data model, which brings together observed behaviors, declared intents, and deterministic signals, these insights help create rich, multi-dimensional personas informed by actual purchasing patterns. The collaboration and the enhanced Ogury personas are built on aggregated and anonymized insights. Through these insights, marketers gain a deeper understanding of consumer demand, category dynamics, and competitive positioning at a local level, helping them identify competitive strengths, areas of underperformance, and opportunities for growth.