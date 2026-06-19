PubMatic Launches Creator Marketplace

PubMatic, digital advertising performance company, has launched the Creator Marketplace, a programmatic connected TV auction connecting independent creator media companies' premium CTV inventory with programmatic and emerging agentic demand.

"The creator economy has matured into one of the most powerful forces in media, yet the programmatic industry has mostly stayed on the outside," said Nicole Scaglione, vice president of connected TV at PubMatic, in a statement. "With the surge of agentic advertising at PubMatic, we are seeing a new class of advertisers hungry for the type of highly-engaged, deeply-loyal audiences that these creators bring. With the Creator Marketplace, we are providing a direct line from that new demand to these powerful publishers, in a way that neither could access before."