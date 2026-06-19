Acxiom Enhances RealID

Acxiom has enhanced Real ID for connecting data and activation across marketing ecosystems.

Companies can own their unique customer identity graphs and data assets with Real ID cloud-native resolution and interoperability across marketing and advertising technology and identifiers. Now the identity and data layer of Omni, Omnicom's marketing intelligence platform, Real ID delivers trusted data with a 2.6 billion global audience. This enables companies to unify first-, second-, and third-party data into a single foundation that powers faster activation, sharper personalization, and measurable business outcomes. The same foundation underpins the platform's agentic artificial intelligence capabilities.

"As the concept of neutrality comes under fire, Acxiom Real ID's promise of transparency and data ownership gives brands an alternative to black-box vendors," said Jarrod Martin, CEO of Acxiom, in a statement. "Connected data and identity are enterprise assets that should be owned and governed by the brand. We empower brands to take control of their agentic future."

Acxiom's Real ID is advancing a more connected ecosystem across online and offline data by embedding identity and interoperability directly into leading marketing and cloud platforms. It now includes the following:

Natively integrated identity: With Real ID natively available in Acxiom partners platforms, companies can now keep valuable customer data in their own environments for identity management, activation, measurement, or data collaboration. With a glass-box approach, companies have more transparency and control. The Real ID graph is accessible directly without data movement.

Real ID digital recognition: Powered by Real ID and Acxiom's digital identity graph, digital recognition connects digital signals to its proven offline identity assets. This solution delivers customer recognition, rich intelligence, and open omnichannel orchestration.