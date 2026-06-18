Vonage Brings Agentic Communications to Developers with Vonage API Power for Kiro

Vonage today launched the Vonage API Power for Kiro, a featured partner power in the AWS Kiro agentic Integrated Development Environment (IDE).

This integration marks the first cloud communications platform to be offered natively within the Kiro Power IDE, enabling millions of developers in the Amazon Web Services builder ecosystem to leverage Vonage's Communications and Network APIs directly from within their development environments.

An agentic coding service, Kiro helps developers build and deploy software using their large language models of choice, and Kiro powers bring specific, contextual guidance from third-party tools directly into the development environment. The new Vonage API Power for Kiro leverages Vonage's MCP Servers, including the Vonage Documentation MCP Server and the Vonage API MCP Server, to provide developers agentic access to Vonage's management and configuration APIs that power their communications APIs for video, voice, and messaging and build against Vonage's network APIs for verification and authentication.

The Vonage API Power for Kiro provides a simplified path to embedding next-generation communications, including fraud prevention and verification capabilities, into their own solutions.

Developers and builders using Vonage API Power for Kiro can now do the following:

Build and configure applications that can use Vonage Network APIs for advanced use cases including Silent Authentication, SIM Swap detection, and Identity Insights

Receive context-aware, in-IDE guidance powered by Vonage's Documentation MCP Server, without ever leaving their workflow and eliminating the need to leave the development environment to search for documentation

Build production-ready, secure, and engaging customer experiences faster than ever before