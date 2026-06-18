Adobe Expands Creative Agent Across Firefly and Creative Cloud

Adobe has expanded its creative agent across Firefly and Creative Cloud.

Adobe Firefly, the all-in-one creative AI studio, now delivers expanded agentic capabilities with new creative skills and tools. It also previewed a unified experience that brings every stage of creative work together from ideation to creation to production.

Adobe is also introducing its creative agent across Creative Cloud apps, including Photoshop, Premiere, Illustrator, and more, enabling creators to describe their desired outcome while the assistant orchestrates multi-step workflows.

"Adobe has always been at the center of how the best creative work comes to life, and this is a major expansion of that promise," said David Wadhwani, president of Adobe's Creativity & Productivity business, in a statement. "Every creative now has an agent capable of helping them execute across every app and platform where they work so they can set the vision, apply their taste and make the calls that only they can."

AI Assistant in Firefly offers new creative skills and tools for building brands on social media, along with customization upgrades. Powered by Adobe's creative agent, AI Assistant in Firefly brings pro-grade tools from across Adobe's Creative Cloud applications into a single conversational interface in Firefly, allowing creators to describe the outcome they want, while the assistant orchestrates multistep workflows behind the scenes.

New creative skills and tools include the following:

Brand kit creation: Describe your style, brand name and color palette; AI Assistant in Firefly generates and saves a complete logo, brand identity and color palette, ready to apply across every piece of content you create.

Short product video creation: Turn product photos into polished, cinematic short-form videos with premium lighting, motion, audio, and brand styling ready to publish.

Create a Quick Cut: Automatically assemble video clips into a polished first cut, edited around dialogue, narration, or visual content.

Create storyboards and generate video from storyboards: Turn an idea into a visual scene sequence, then use those storyboard frames to generate video.

AI Assistant in Firefly also delivers new customization upgrades that better understand creators' intent, surface assets they describe in their own words, and learn their preferences over time. Creators can now also invite collaborators to review and provide feedback on work directly inside AI Assistant in Firefly before publishing.

Adobe's upgraded Firefly creative AI studio experience connects generation and editing in one place, so creators can move projects from ideation to creation to production without breaking their flow. The upgraded Firefly creative AI studio experience gives creators persistent context, reusable assets, and organized workflows so they can maintain continuity, style and creative vision across every iteration and format, at every stage of production:

Elements: Save characters, locations and objects you've already created and reuse them across generations, helping maintain consistency at scale as stories, campaigns and projects evolve in Firefly.

Projects: Keep assets, generations, and creative context organized across Firefly and Creative Cloud so users can pick up where they left off and build on previous work.

Adobe is bringing AI Assistants, powered by Adobe's creative agent, to its Creative Cloud apps, starting with Premiere, Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Frame.io. The creative agent powers AI Assistant in each application, orchestrating multi-step workflows.

AI Assistant in each Creative Cloud app operates as a specialist enabling the following: