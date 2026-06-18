Yahoo DSP Launches Agent Network

Yahoo DSP today announced the Agent Network, an open framework that connects Yahoo DSP advertisers directly to artificial intelligence-powered agents built by technology partners.

Yahoo's Agent Network connects advertisers to specialized solutions to run Yahoo DSP campaigns. Advertisers get real visibility into what each agent does, how it integrates, and whether it fits their stack. Advertisers can activate their preferred partner AI agents across every stage of the media buying workflow for their Yahoo DSP campaigns, all with enterprise-grade governance, compliance, and authentication built in.

Launch partners span the following four categories:

Audience and Contextual Targeting: Creation and onboarding of audience segments and contextual categories to streamline marketplace discovery, dynamic audience creation and multi-platform accessibility.

Above Data

Attain

Datonics

DoubleVerify

Dstillery

Innovid by Mediaocean

Integral Ad Science

Kochava

Liquid Advertising

Liveramp

Mobian

Pacvue

PMG

Roya

Samba

SemantIQ

Snowflake

Campaign Activation: Simplify campaign execution across planning, activation, management, and optimization without manual handoffs.

Clinch

Dstillery

Datonics

DoubleVerify

Innovid by Mediaocean

Integral Ad Science

Kochava

Liquid Advertising

MiQ

Neural Ads

Newton Research

Olyzon

Pacvue

PMG

RPA

Samba

Creative: Agentic framework to enable generation, trafficking, and scheduling of creative between ad servers and creative partners.

Clinch

Innovid by Mediaocean

Kochava

Pacvue

Roya

Measurement: Achieve holistic measurement through agentic solutions that analyze campaign performance and provide measurement results.

Clinch

DoubleVerify

Innovid by Mediaocean

Integral Ad Science

Kochava

Liquid Advertising

Mobian

Newton Research

Pacvue

PMG

Samba