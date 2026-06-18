Yahoo DSP Launches Agent Network
Yahoo DSP today announced the Agent Network, an open framework that connects Yahoo DSP advertisers directly to artificial intelligence-powered agents built by technology partners.
Yahoo's Agent Network connects advertisers to specialized solutions to run Yahoo DSP campaigns. Advertisers get real visibility into what each agent does, how it integrates, and whether it fits their stack. Advertisers can activate their preferred partner AI agents across every stage of the media buying workflow for their Yahoo DSP campaigns, all with enterprise-grade governance, compliance, and authentication built in.
Launch partners span the following four categories:
Audience and Contextual Targeting: Creation and onboarding of audience segments and contextual categories to streamline marketplace discovery, dynamic audience creation and multi-platform accessibility.
- Above Data
- Attain
- Datonics
- DoubleVerify
- Dstillery
- Innovid by Mediaocean
- Integral Ad Science
- Kochava
- Liquid Advertising
- Liveramp
- Mobian
- Pacvue
- PMG
- Roya
- Samba
- SemantIQ
- Snowflake
Campaign Activation: Simplify campaign execution across planning, activation, management, and optimization without manual handoffs.
- Clinch
- Dstillery
- Datonics
- DoubleVerify
- Innovid by Mediaocean
- Integral Ad Science
- Kochava
- Liquid Advertising
- MiQ
- Neural Ads
- Newton Research
- Olyzon
- Pacvue
- PMG
- RPA
- Samba
Creative: Agentic framework to enable generation, trafficking, and scheduling of creative between ad servers and creative partners.
- Clinch
- Innovid by Mediaocean
- Kochava
- Pacvue
- Roya
Measurement: Achieve holistic measurement through agentic solutions that analyze campaign performance and provide measurement results.
- Clinch
- DoubleVerify
- Innovid by Mediaocean
- Integral Ad Science
- Kochava
- Liquid Advertising
- Mobian
- Newton Research
- Pacvue
- PMG
- Samba
"Agentic AI should make advertising simpler, not harder, and that starts with openness," said Adam Roodman, general manager of Yahoo DSP, in a statement. "Interoperability has always been at the core of what Yahoo DSP stands for, across identity, data, and measurement. The Agent Network is the next chapter: giving advertisers the freedom to work with the best partners in the industry, all within a single, connected ecosystem they can trust."