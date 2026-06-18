Shirofune Integrates with Triple Whale

Shirofune, a digital advertising automation management platform provider, has integrated with Triple Whale's e-commerce attribution and analytics platform, enabling Shirofune to automatically incorporate Triple Whale's third-party attribution data in real time, helping to adjust budgets, bids, and pacing across Meta, Google, and other platforms.

Triple Whale combines its Triple Pixel with multi-touch attribution models, marketing mix modeling, and incrementality testing to help marketers better understand performance across channels. Its Compass platform unifies cross-channel visibility, first-party customer data, and AI-powered spend recommendations to provide a more complete view of the customer journey and marketing performance across the full funnel.

Through the integration with Triple Whale's attribution data, including return on ad spend, cost per action, and lifetime value, performance insights segmented by channel, funnel stage, and customer type flow continuously into Shirofune. Shirofune's AI engine then uses that data to automatically do the following:

Reallocate budgets across Meta, Google, and other platforms based on what Triple Whale identifies as actually driving revenue.

Adjust bids in real time at the keyword and ad set level, across hundreds of campaigns simultaneously.

Pace spend intelligently against monthly targets, accelerating when underperforming and pulling back when goals are met.

Segment by customer value, such as new vs. returning.