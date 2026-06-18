Zeta Global Brings Athena by Zeta to Agencies

Zeta Global, a marketing cloud platform provider, has expanded Athena by Zeta to agencies. Athena, Zeta's artificial intelligence agent, continuously analyzes signals, identifies what to do next, and optimizes outcomes.>

Built on Zeta's SuperGraph identity graph, Athena continuously analyzes signals across 245 million individuals in the United States to provide a real-time understanding of customer behavior. By unifying agency data with Zeta's SuperGraph, Athena surfaces opportunities,recommends next-best actions, and optimizes performance across the customer lifecycle.

"The future of marketing will be agentic," said David Steinberg, co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Zeta Global, in a statement. "The winners will be the agencies that can turn data, intelligence, and decisioning into faster action and better outcomes at scale. Athena was built for that future, continuously analyzing signals, identifying what to do next, and helping agencies optimize performance across every client relationship. Extending Athena to agencies is another step toward making AI-powered marketing dramatically simpler and more effective."

The following AI capabilities are integrated directly into Athena for agencies: