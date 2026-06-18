NIQ Introduces NIQ Cadence

NIQ, a consumer intelligence company, has introduced NIQ Cadence, a compound artificial intelligence operating system to change how organizations measure marketing performance, optimize budgets, and act on what the data tells them.

NIQ Cadence brings data and intelligence into one continuous environment

"Marketing leaders don't need more reports. They need a better rhythm," said Jason Tate, general manager of marketing effectiveness at NIQ, in a statement. "NIQ Cadence moves organizations beyond disconnected data, siloed tools, and disparate insights to a system that translates signals into clear recommendations and measurable impact."

With NIQ Cadence, a network of 19 specialized agents, coordinated by NIQ Optiq, works as a team to surface personalized, decision-ready recommendations. The system brings together insights from NIQ's global data alongside inputs from partner platforms, customer environments, and third-party sources to deliver The Full View in one place, then translates those signals into guidance. Through ongoing learning, NIQ Cadence deepens client-specific intelligence over time, unlocking improved performance at both the brand level and across the enterprise.

NIQ Cadence empowers users through the following sub-systems: