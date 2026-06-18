MessageGears Launches Reimagined Journeys

MessageGears, a cross-channel marketing platform provider, has launched a reimagined journey builder, a new visual canvas built entirely on organizations' own data warehouses.

"Our architecture does something that competing platforms simply can't replicate. We bring personalization, segmentation, orchestration, cross-channel deployment, conversion tracking, and campaign attribution into a single, warehouse-native system," said Craig Pohan, chief technology officer of MessageGears, in a statement. "Data lives in the warehouse. AI lives in the warehouse. And we believe marketing belongs in the warehouse too, executing from the same central data layer that other departments already work from."

"We're architecting journeys with the assumption that AI agents will increasingly drive orchestration decisions, and that requires a specific foundation," said Eugene Yukin, vice president of product at MessageGears, in a statement. "Imagine if your agents could select the best execution path a given use case actually demands: warehouse-native journeys for high-value, data-rich orchestration; event-triggered flows when real-time journey entry is genuinely required; or cloud-based journeys when sub-second latency is the constraint that matters most. That type of flexibility can't be an afterthought. It's fundamental to support the future of enterprise marketing, and it's the future we're building for."