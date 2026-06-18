Yext Opens Full Platform for Trusted Agentic Marketing Execution

Yext, an agentic marketing platform provider, has opened its full platform for enterprise artificial intelligence workflows, making verified brand data, Scout competitive intelligence, and agentic marketing execution capabilities accessible from virtually any AI tool, workflow, or interface.

Marketing teams can now surface competitive insights, close gaps faster, and measure whether they are winning or losing against local competitors in AI and traditional search.

"Everyone is rushing to build agents. Almost nobody is asking whether those agents know enough to be useful," said Mike Walrath, CEO and chairman of Yext, in a statement. "Agents without competitive intelligence don't improve outcomes; they automate mediocrity. Yext closes that gap: continuous local intelligence, brand-verified facts, and the agentic execution layer to act on both. That infrastructure is now live for enterprise brands."

Yext's platform is built on the following three infrastructure layers:

Scout is Yext's brand visibility agent. It continuously scans for competitive market signals across AI and traditional search, giving a fleet of agents the live intelligence they need to know where a brand is winning, where it is losing, and what to prioritize.

The Yext Knowledge Graph provides a verified source of brand truth: structured, machine-readable, and built to be understood by agents.

Yext's real-time distribution network connects directly to more than 200 listing publishers, review sites, and social platforms, so agents can act on intelligence immediately at scale.

For the first time, enterprise teams can choose how they engage with that infrastructure: through the Yext UI on desktop or mobile, via MCP, or directly through the API.

"Yext has built the most comprehensive local visibility intelligence dataset for multi-location brands: 10 billion signals analyzed, 150 visibility metrics per location, 20 local competitors tracked for every target business across four AI models, and coverage spanning 12 million business locations across 186 countries with more than 1 million new locations added every month," said Christian Ward, chief data officer of Yext, in a statement. "When an agent works from that foundation, it is not acting on assumptions. It is acting on the most current, complete picture of a brand's competitive position available anywhere."

Yext is introducing a new Scout experience that brings intelligence and agentic execution directly into the Yext UI, accessible on desktop and mobile. New insights are available via Ask Scout, such as weakest markets, unranked locations, AI model comparisons, paid media prioritization, and more.

Ask Scout is a new conversational interface inside the Yext platform. Marketing teams type a question in plain language and get a direct answer grounded in local competitive intelligence with a recommended action.

Win Rate measures how often companies outrank competitors across AI and traditional search, overall, by AI model, and by channel. A win rate of 70 percent means the company is beating competitors in 70 percent of the searches that matter to its business, like category terms, branded searches, across AI and traditional search.

Action Center surfaces prioritized fixes across listings, review responses, images, attributes, and social. Agents handle the work at scale, while teams control what runs, who approves it, and what gets logged.