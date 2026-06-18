The Trade Desk Partners with Travel Companies

The Trade Desk, an advertising technology company, continued expansion of its commerce media ecosystem through a growing network of integrations with leading travel media, hospitality, mobility, and online travel agency platforms to help advertisers activate data-driven campaigns across the open internet using high-intent commerce and travel signals that influence consumer decisions from discovery to consideration to purchase.

The growing ecosystem features integrations with travel and hospitality leaders Booking Holdings brands Booking.com, Agoda, KAYAK, and Priceline, along with MARRIOTT MEDIA, Uber Advertising, and Kinective Media by United Airlines.

Through its growing ecosystem of retail and travel integrations, The Trade Desk can help advertisers unify activation, measurement, and optimization across these touchpoints through a single platform. This provides advertisers with a more complete view of the travel journey, helping them reach audiences with relevant messaging before, during, and after key moments, such as trip planning, booking, travel, and in-destination experiences.

Through The Trade Desk, advertisers can activate omnichannel campaigns across connected TV, digital audio, display, and native using commerce and travel intent signals while maintaining unified measurement, optimization, and reporting across campaigns. The platform also uses Koa AI to analyze commerce, travel, and behavioral signals, helping advertisers improve campaign performance in real time.

These capabilities are further strengthened by The Trade Desk's direct path to premium publishers and streaming inventory across the open internet through OpenPath, helping improve supply chain transparency, efficiency, and advertiser performance.