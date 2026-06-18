Smartly Partners with Roku

Smartly, an advertising technology platform provider, has partnered with TV streaming platform provider Roku to bring ocial advertising to connected TV.

At the core of this partnership is a direct connection between Smartly and Roku Ads Manager, Roku's outcomes-driven CTV platform, via the Roku Ads API. This allows marketers to run CTV campaigns and reach new audiences. It also streamlines creative development and execution, allowing advertisers to adapt existing social assets for the TV screen.

"CTV's performance era is here," said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly, in a statement. "The best advertising follows attention across every screen, and streaming is where we can now finally unlock the same proven results. Partnering with Roku brings the same rigor, scale, and incrementality advertisers have built on social to the biggest screen in the home. Together, we are creating a structural shift in how brands grow."

"Advertisers want CTV to work as hard as their best-performing channels," said Patrick Harris, senior vice president of global advertising sales and partnerships at Roku, in a statement. "At Roku, we are strategically positioned to deliver that at scale. This partnership with Smartly makes it simple for brands to bring the speed and precision of social into TV, enabling them to turn proven strategies into measurable growth on the biggest screen."