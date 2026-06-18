Dialpad Integrates with Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise

Dialpad, a customer experience platform provider, has integrated with Google's Gemini Enterprise for Google Workspace, enabling business conversations happening on Dialpad to become a source of synthesized, actionable insight inside Gmail, Docs, and Chat.

The actual conversation history and transcript—what was said, how the customer felt, what was promised, and what happened next—becomes the source of truth. Dialpad transcripts and conversation intelligence are ingested into Gemini Enterprise and made natively available within the Gemini experience, optimizing for both latency and answer quality.

Users can query Dialpad conversation data inside Gemini Enterprise and across Google Workspace apps using plain language, including prompts such as the following:

"Summarize my latest interactions with customer X."

"What risks came up in recent conversations?"

"What commitments were made on the last call?"

"Prepare me for my upcoming meeting using recent calls and emails."