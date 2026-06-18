Dialpad Integrates with Google Workspace and Gemini Enterprise
Dialpad, a customer experience platform provider, has integrated with Google's Gemini Enterprise for Google Workspace, enabling business conversations happening on Dialpad to become a source of synthesized, actionable insight inside Gmail, Docs, and Chat.
The actual conversation history and transcript—what was said, how the customer felt, what was promised, and what happened next—becomes the source of truth. Dialpad transcripts and conversation intelligence are ingested into Gemini Enterprise and made natively available within the Gemini experience, optimizing for both latency and answer quality.
Users can query Dialpad conversation data inside Gemini Enterprise and across Google Workspace apps using plain language, including prompts such as the following:
- "Summarize my latest interactions with customer X."
- "What risks came up in recent conversations?"
- "What commitments were made on the last call?"
- "Prepare me for my upcoming meeting using recent calls and emails."
"Customer experience is defined in the conversation, not in the CRM," said Brian Peterson, co-founder and chief technology officer of Dialpad, in a statement. "Every day, millions of customer interactions happen, and the most important details—the frustration in someone's voice, the promise a rep made, the moment a customer decided to stay or leave—disappear before anyone can act on them. This integration makes those moments accessible, synthesized, and actionable inside the platform where work already happens."
"We're proud to deliver a solution with Dialpad that brings AI-driven customer intelligence directly into Google Workspace through Gemini Enterprise," said Matt Maccaux, head of customer engineering at Google, in a statement. "Dialpad's leadership in conversational AI aligns with our vision of making work more connected and intelligent. Together, we're enabling teams to access real-time customer insights without ever leaving Workspace, helping businesses move at the speed of conversation."