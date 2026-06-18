VideoAmp Launches AI-Powered Reporting

VideoAmp, a media performance platform provider, has launched a reporting experience that lets media buyers and sellers interrogate VideoAmp's census-level campaign measurement in plain English, with answers, visualizations, and summaries returned as ready-to-use outputs inside the report.

Designed for agency, brand, and publisher teams, this release covers advanced reach, frequency, and outcome measurement. By design, the AI cannot fabricate answers, pull data from other advertisers, or interpret the measurement on its own terms. When data is insufficient or conclusions rest on partial data, that is relayed and any caveats are explicitly flagged. Outputs and deliverables are built from report summaries to provide ready-to-use visualizations, direct answers, or cuts of the data shaped to specific questions, all grounded in census-level measurement.