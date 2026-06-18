VideoAmp Launches AI-Powered Reporting
VideoAmp, a media performance platform provider, has launched a reporting experience that lets media buyers and sellers interrogate VideoAmp's census-level campaign measurement in plain English, with answers, visualizations, and summaries returned as ready-to-use outputs inside the report.
Designed for agency, brand, and publisher teams, this release covers advanced reach, frequency, and outcome measurement. By design, the AI cannot fabricate answers, pull data from other advertisers, or interpret the measurement on its own terms. When data is insufficient or conclusions rest on partial data, that is relayed and any caveats are explicitly flagged. Outputs and deliverables are built from report summaries to provide ready-to-use visualizations, direct answers, or cuts of the data shaped to specific questions, all grounded in census-level measurement.
"Every AI reporting tool in the market right now assumes the bottleneck is getting to the data. It isn't. The bottleneck is whether the answer you get back is one you can put in front of a client," said Tony Fagan, CEO of VideoAmp, in a statement. "We're not building on top of VideoAmp's measurement, we're building from inside it with a semantic layer. The AI has a structured understanding of every metric, dimension, and methodology in the report, not just access to the data. That's what makes the output defensible, not the conversation layer."