Bloomreach Launches Sidekick Extension in Loomi for Shopify

Bloomreach, a marketing personalization solutions provider, today launched a Sidekick app extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, which gives merchants instant visibility into their search performance, accessible conversationally within their Shopify admin.

With the extension, merchants using Loomi for Shopify can ask plain-language questions about their search and merchandising in Sidekick, such as why a specific product is ranking where it is, and receive immediate, query-level insights. Search intelligence is deconstructed in real time. It also gives merchants conversational, in-admin visibility into how Loomi, Bloomreach’s agentic personalization platform, determines product rankings and search results.

"Our customers can now have a conversational window into why their search results look the way they do — right inside their Shopify admin," said Raj De Datta, co-founder and CEO of Bloomreach, in a statement. "Merchants can ask for insights at an individual query level, and instantly see how Loomi is using spelling, synonyms, and relevance signals to shape their results. This is the power of Sidekick when integrated with the real-time intelligence of Loomi."

This functionality also allows merchants configuring Bloomreach's search for the first time to validate their setup before going live. Merchants can ask Sidekick natural-language questions and instantly surface information such as the following: