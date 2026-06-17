Genspark Launches AgentBase

Genspark.ai, an artificial intelligence workspace company, today introduced AgentBase, an agent that replaces legacy SaaS tools by enabling users to build AI-native custom databases, dashboards, and internal systems from their own data.

With AgentBase, teams can turn data from inboxes, drives, calendars, files, message apps, and existing databases into custom systems like CRMs, HR systems, project management platforms, inventory tracking systems, marketing workflow management applications, and other applications.

Genspark AgentBase also includes ready-to-use templates, allowing users to get started building out AI-native SaaS and putting their data to work with Genspark Super Agent.