Adobe Introduces Brand Visibility and GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks

Adobe today at Cannes introduced Adobe Brand Visibility and GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks within Adobe CX Enterprise to help businesses reach consumers on every channel, from large language models to e-commerce and everything in between.;

Adobe Brand Visibility is a unified solution that gives marketers complete visibility into how their companies and brands show up across artificial intelligence platforms with Semrush's AI intelligence and Adobe's agentic capabilities. Using a database with nearly 300 million real-world AI search prompts, teams can see the following:

Visibility insights into brands' presence across AI surfaces,including how often the business was mentioned and the number of times individuals looked at an LLM response that contained the brand, along with information on top performing topics and prompts.

An understanding of the topics and prompts gaining traction across AI surfaces, pinpointing adjacent areas to optimize, with a full view into which brands are already capturing visibility across those topics.

Competitive brand comparison to see where they earn citations, how often the brand is mentioned, and historical comparisons of mentions.

Auto-optimization with prioritized recommendations. Updates reach AI agents at the edge, so LLMs can access the latest version of brand narratives. Every optimization is then tied to measurable business outcomes.

SEO intelligence, leveraging Semrush's SEO corpus of 28.5 billion keywords and 43 trillion backlinks built over 17 years to reveal exactly where search authority should be driving AI citations and which content investments will close that gap across both channels simultaneously.

"In a world where customers often interact with an AI tool before ever reaching a business website, visibility is everything now," said Anil Chakravarthy, president of the customer experience orchestration business at Adobe, in a statement. "Adobe has helped brands navigate and get chosen in every wave of marketing transformation, and Adobe Brand Visibility now provides a comprehensive solution for teams to expand their company's influence across AI surfaces. Following the close of our Semrush acquisition, we moved quickly to integrate its capabilities, and early customer demand has exceeded expectations."

GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks provides retailers a chance to help suppliers become active advertisers on their commerce media networks. It automatically builds advertiser profiles and creatives from product listings, website content, and category context, then activates them in the retailers' ad networks.

Other new GenStudio capabilities include the following:

A Simulate Skill that will enable marketers to understand content engagement by simulating reactions from synthetic audiences, modeled on real customer data.

Agentic campaign management with a new MCP integration in Adobe Workfront that can be connected to large language model applications, enabling marketers to assign tasks, check project status, and manage campaign activities through an agentic workflow.

Automated content production as part of Creative Cloud for Enterprise Edition 5, Firefly Graph for enterprise provides creative teams a visual canvas to build custom, automated workflows using Adobe and third-party AI models, along with Adobe's creative tools. Teams can visually connect models, tools, and outputs on a node-based canvas with fine-grained controls.

Firefly Custom Models are now available in Adobe Photoshop for image generation, giving designers on-brand AI image generation inside the tools they already use.

Enhanced performance marketing insights through a cross-channel insights dashboard that will capture connected TV via a new integration with MNTN, giving teams AI-powered analysis of what is driving performance across paid social, email, display and CTV.

A new Ad Recommendations capability that will surface guidance on which ads to refresh, scale or optimize, and Next Best Creative can soon be used to automatically assemble the next asset based on what performed best.

The Unified Campaign Metadata Service, which will connect campaign data across planning, creation, and activation, to ensure every asset carries a consistent record. This shared record will help teams manage and measure content across Adobe solutions.

"The volume and quality of content brands need to produce has outpaced what teams can realistically deliver," said Varun Parmar, senior vice president and general manager of Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise, in a statement. "From global brands to first-time advertisers on commerce networks, GenStudio closes that gap by giving teams the tools to produce content that engages their customers wherever they are."

Additionally, a native integration between GenStudio for Commerce Media Networks and Adobe Real-Time CDP Collaboration will allow companies to expand targeting and measurement by bringing together customer data from across existing channels into campaigns on retail networks.

A partnership with LiveRamp will also connect retailers' purchase data so that campaigns can be built around what shoppers actually buy.