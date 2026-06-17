LiveRamp Launches Agentic Partner Program to Fast-Track Agentic Deployments

LiveRamp, a data collaboration company, has launched LiveRamp Agent Builders (LAB), a program to bring more partner-built agents into its network and accelerate marketers' ability to transform planning, measurement, activation, and data transformation with artificial intelligence.

During LAB's pilot period, companies will have access to agents from all of the AI companies participating in the program, enabling customers to focus on finding tools that create value.

"We're continuing to make it easier for partners to bring agents onto our platform, and with it, unlocking more selection and easier deployment for customers prioritizing value and returns, all while continuing to build neutrality and trust into data collaboration," said Matt Karasick, chief product officer of LiveRamp, in a statement. "The closer we get to streamlining every priority marketers have on their agentic buying checklists, the faster we'll be able to help them drive value from agents and tap the exponential potential these new tools drive."

Through the LAB, marketers receive access to agents participating in the LAB pilot program and can deploy agents for new or existing workflows using the LiveRamp platform. Partners can leverage LiveRamp's APIs and MCP servers to make their agents available to all of LiveRamp's customers.

LAB's Founding Partners include SemantIQ, which enables health and life sciences marketers to use AI-native workflows within the LiveRamp Clean Room to build, analyze, and activate healthcare provider audiences and generate faster media intelligence; Newton Research, which deploys intelligent agents to unlock unlimited analytics and media optimization across data environments, including LiveRamp's Cross Media Intelligence; Akkio, which enables media teams to move from audience discovery through analysis, segment creation, and activation, all in a single agentic workflow; and Datalinx, which automates the standardization, mapping, and maintenance of client first-party data and taxonomies for use across LiveRamp products.