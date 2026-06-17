Koddi Integrates with Google Search Ads 360

Koddi, a commerce media technology provider, has integrated with Google's Search Ads 360 (SA360), enabling advertisers to access and activate commerce media campaigns across Koddi's retailer ecosystem directly within SA360.

As Google's enterprise search management platform, SA360 helps agencies and marketers manage large-scale campaigns across multiple publishers and media channels. The integration creates a new access point for advertisers looking to unify onsite and offsite inventory, paid search, Google Shopping, display, and commerce media activations within a single platform.

Advertisers can activate campaigns across the Koddi-powered retailer platform using the same workflows they already use to manage Google accounts and search campaigns. In addition, SA360 pulls comprehensive reporting for onsite commerce media campaigns, enabling advertisers to analyze and optimize performance across channels in one centralized view.

The integration also supports Koddi’s broader supply-side platform open demand strategy by helping retailers unlock new advertiser demand and diversify media investment flowing into commerce media environments.