Netomi Brings Agentic AI to Azure and Dynamics 365

Netomi has expanded availability of its governed agentic AI platform, built on Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service, providing a deeper integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, and available through the Microsoft Marketplace.

Netomi's Agentic AI for CX allows AI agents to reason over dynamic customer scenes rather than follow predefined scripts, evaluating policies, enterprise systems, and real-time context before taking action.

For Microsoft customers, Netomi operates as an Azure-native agentic runtime, allowing agentic AI to execute decisions directly within enterprise systems while maintaining hardened policy enforcement and operational control. Customer experience unfolds through changing operational scenes where policies, systems, and real-world conditions interact simultaneously. Netomi enables AI agents to understand each scene before acting.

Netomi on Azure provides a governed agentic runtime designed for high-stakes enterprise operations. By operating inside the enterprise security perimeter, Netomi allows organizations to introduce autonomous reasoning into customer operations while maintaining the sovereignty, data residency, and reliability required in highly regulated environments.

This architecture allows enterprises to run customer operations proactively, where AI continuously evaluates system conditions and intervenes before issues materialize.

Together, these capabilities allow enterprises to operate autonomous systems with full visibility, control, and policy enforcement at runtime.

Situational awareness at runtime -- AI agents reason across enterprise systems, policies, customer signals, and operational context before executing actions, allowing organizations to anticipate intent and deliver autonomous resolution.

Embedded runtime governance -- Every tool call, policy evaluation, and system action is validated at the moment of decision. Governance is enforced to prevent non-compliant actions.

Continuous telemetry and observability -- Enterprises gain full visibility into how models interpret context, coordinate actions across systems, and apply policy logic, making autonomous operations inspectable, measurable, and continuously improvable.

Parallel orchestration of complex workflows -- Multi-system operations execute concurrently rather than sequentially, allowing enterprises to coordinate high-complexity customer scenarios across multiple systems.

Regional deployment and compliance alignment -- Integration with Azure identity, security, and regional compliance frameworks ensures autonomous systems operate strictly within cloud standards.

Netomi integrates with Dynamics 365 to embed scene-aware reasoning across end-to-end customer journeys, spanning service, marketing engagement, and commerce transactions. By leveraging rich customer, operational, and transactional data within Dynamics 365, Netomi enables enterprises to make real-time, policy-aligned decisions within each interaction. In service, this means resolving complex issues proactively before escalation. In marketing, it enables timely, context-aware offers based on live customer state. In commerce, it supports dynamic actions such as upgrades, rebooking, or concessions based on inventory, pricing, and customer value.

Key capabilities include: