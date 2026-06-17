DoubleVerify Introduces DV Neura

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform to verify media quality, optimize advertising performance and prove campaign outcomes, has introduced DV Neura, a cognitive engine powering artificial intelligence across DV MAP, the DV Media AdVantage Platform.

DV Neura enables more seamless access to customer insights and performance data through open agentic protocols and specialized agents. DV Neura powers faster, more accurate content classification and creates new channels for verification data delivery in agentic buying and optimization systems.

DV is also introducing new capabilities that enable advertisers to access their DV data using their preferred conversational AI tools, supported by the Model Context Protocol (MCP) open standard. Clients can use Anthropic Claude to connect with the DV Neura Insight Agent, which analyzes DV's media quality and performance data to surface campaign insights and recommendations through natural-language interactions.

DV is also introducing the DV Neura Activation Agent, which will autonomously execute approved campaign changes within advertiser-defined guardrails.

"Most of the innovation around agentic advertising remains trapped in silos, with AI-enabled features and point solutions disconnected from the broader advertiser opportunity and the core platform," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV Neura changes that by connecting DV's AI-powered capabilities across our platform, from verification and content classification to performance optimization and outcomes measurement, while also enabling flexible, dynamic agentic workflows that connect insight with execution across the campaign lifecycle. We are helping define what agentic advertising should become: faster, smarter and built on transparency, trust and tangible results."

DV Neura also enhances DV's AI-powered products and solutions through a hybrid architecture that combines large language models, specialized machine learning, and deterministic rules. In content classification, this approach helps DV interpret emerging topics and nuanced meaning across text, images, video, and audio with greater speed, scale, and consistency.

"AI is changing how advertising operates, but it does not change what advertisers need most: transparency, control, and measurable performance. DV Neura gives advertisers the intelligence and infrastructure to operate with confidence in a more automated, agent-driven world," Zagorski said.

DV Neura is organized around the following four core pillars: