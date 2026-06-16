Eddie AI Integrates with Iconik

Eddie AI, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence video editing assistant for professional video teams, has integrated with Iconik, the creative operations and media asset management platform from Backlight.

The integration helps creative teams move from managed media to editable story. With Iconik as the source of truth for assets and Eddie AI as the assistant editor, teams can bring selected Iconik assets and connected proxies into Eddie, generate smarter logs and selects, create topic-based stringouts and organized bins, build rough cuts, and export sequences to professional platforms like Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, seamlessly relinking clips back in Iconik.

Raw footage, including complex multicams, is transformed by Eddie AI into logs, selects, rough cuts, and editorial starting points that editors can refine instead of starting from an empty timeline.