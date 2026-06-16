Eddie AI Integrates with Iconik
Eddie AI, providers of an agentic artificial intelligence video editing assistant for professional video teams, has integrated with Iconik, the creative operations and media asset management platform from Backlight.
The integration helps creative teams move from managed media to editable story. With Iconik as the source of truth for assets and Eddie AI as the assistant editor, teams can bring selected Iconik assets and connected proxies into Eddie, generate smarter logs and selects, create topic-based stringouts and organized bins, build rough cuts, and export sequences to professional platforms like Adobe Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve, seamlessly relinking clips back in Iconik.
Raw footage, including complex multicams, is transformed by Eddie AI into logs, selects, rough cuts, and editorial starting points that editors can refine instead of starting from an empty timeline.
"Iconik and Eddie AI's agentic assistant video editor accelerates the tedious parts of the creative process by connecting rich media management and collaboration tools to the story creation process," said Mike Szumlinski, chief technology officer of Backlight, in a statement. "This helps our shared customers scale their output and move faster than ever to deliver finished content."
"Media asset management helps teams unify their footage," said Shamir Allibhai, co-founder and CEO of Eddie AI, in a statement. "What Eddie adds is the next step: swiftly turning that footage into cuts. With Iconik and Eddie AI together, teams get to a structured rough cut in minutes, while keeping editors in control of the creative decisions that matter."
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